NASA Engineers Take Steps to Extend Voyager Mission Lifetimes

NASA engineers are implementing measures to ensure that the Voyager spacecraft, launched in 1977, continue their interstellar exploration for many more years. One of the efforts addresses the accumulation of fuel residue inside narrow tubes in the thrusters, which are vital for keeping the spacecraft antennas pointed at Earth.

To combat this issue, the mission has implemented a software patch to prevent a recurrence of a glitch that affected Voyager 1 last year. This patch is intended to safeguard Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2, from experiencing the same glitch again.

The thrusters on the Voyager spacecraft are crucial for maintaining communication with Earth. To reduce the buildup of propellant residue in the narrow tubes, the spacecraft will be allowed to rotate slightly farther in each direction before firing the thrusters. This will decrease the frequency of thruster firings. The adjustments to the thruster rotation range were made by sending commands in September and October, and the spacecraft can now move almost 1 degree farther in each direction than before.

The team expects that these measures will delay the complete clogging of the thruster propellant inlet tubes for at least another five years, possibly even longer. Additional steps can be taken in the future to further extend the lifetime of the thrusters.

In addition to addressing the thruster buildup, NASA engineers have created a software patch to fix an issue that caused garbled status reports from Voyager 1’s onboard computer in 2022. The patch acts as an insurance policy, preventing the recurrence of the problem and ensuring the longevity of the probes.

Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have traveled an impressive distance, with Voyager 1 surpassing 15 billion miles and Voyager 2 reaching over 12 billion miles from Earth. Due to the spacecraft’s age and the significant lag time in communication, there is a risk that the patch could have unintended effects. To mitigate this risk, Voyager 2 will receive the patch first and serve as a testbed for its twin.

The Voyager mission, initially planned for only four years, has far exceeded its original goals. In addition to visiting Saturn and Jupiter, Voyager 2 became the first spacecraft to encounter Uranus and Neptune. The mission was later extended to send the probes beyond the heliosphere, the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields created by the Sun. Voyager 1 reached the heliopause in 2012, followed by Voyager 2 in 2018.

The Voyager missions are a significant part of the NASA Heliophysics System Observatory, sponsored by the Heliophysics Division of the Science Mission Directorate in Washington. Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory built and operates the Voyager spacecraft.

