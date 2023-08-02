Voyager 2: Still Alive and Broadcasting, but Contact Lost

NASA officials announced on Tuesday that Voyager 2, the aging spacecraft exploring our solar system, appears to be in good health. However, contact with the spacecraft has been lost, and it may take up to two months to restore communication.

On July 21, engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory mistakenly sent an incorrect command to Voyager 2, causing its antenna to shift two degrees away from Earth. As a result, the mission team is unable to send or receive signals from the spacecraft.

Although contact has been lost, the Deep Space Network, a global system used to operate space missions, detected a carrier signal from Voyager 2 on Tuesday morning. While the signal is too weak to transmit data, it indicates that the spacecraft is still broadcasting.

Voyager 2 was launched on August 20, 1977, with the mission of exploring the outer planets of our solar system. It is the only spacecraft to have visited Uranus and Neptune and the second mission to cross into interstellar space.

NASA has previously experienced communication issues with Voyager 2. In 2020, the Deep Space Network’s radio dish capable of communicating with the spacecraft was shut down for repairs and upgrades. However, when communication was restored in March 2021, Voyager 2 was still functioning.

Despite being nearly 46 years into its journey, Voyager 2 continues to provide valuable scientific data about the environment outside our solar system and the interaction between the heliosphere and interstellar space. However, if any issues occur before contact is restored, there is no way to repair the spacecraft.

The mission’s managers will attempt to regain contact with Voyager 2 by sending a command to reorient its antenna back toward Earth using the Deep Space Network. If successful, scientists will know within 18 hours. If unsuccessful, they will have to wait until October 15, when the spacecraft’s computer is programmed to automatically realign the antenna.

While there are concerns about losing scientific data, the priority is to ensure the spacecraft’s continued functionality, as it has already exceeded expectations for its lifespan. The mission team remains optimistic about Voyager 2’s resilience despite its age.