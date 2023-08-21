NASA’s STEREO-A Spacecraft Returns to Earth’s Orbit after 17-Year Journey

NASA’s Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory-A (STEREO-A) spacecraft recently completed its journey around the sun, marking a significant milestone for the spacecraft and the team behind it. STEREO-A, launched in 2006, was designed for a two-year mission but continued to operate for nearly 17 years.

During its extended mission, STEREO-A ventured far away from Earth and passed behind the sun in 2015, temporarily cutting off communication with NASA. Its sibling vessel, STEREO-B, also lost contact with the agency that year. However, STEREO-A persevered and continued on its trajectory around the sun, which eventually brought it back towards Earth.

Earlier this month, STEREO-A passed between the sun and Earth for the first time since its launch in 2006. This flyby presented an opportunity for the spacecraft to prove its relevance and conduct new research on the sun. As it continues to pass by Earth, STEREO-A will collaborate with newer NASA satellites to gather data on the sun and perform important scientific observations.

The original mission of STEREO-A, along with its sibling STEREO-B, was to provide a 360-degree view of the sun by observing it from two different vantage points as they orbited around it. This unique perspective gave scientists a groundbreaking three-dimensional view of the sun, allowing them to study its surface and monitor the occurrence of coronal mass ejections (CMEs). CMEs are powerful eruptions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun that can potentially impact Earth’s power grid and satellites.

During their journey, both STEREO-A and STEREO-B faced challenges when they passed behind the sun in 2014. Communication with the spacecraft was lost for several months, and only STEREO-A managed to recover unharmed. STEREO-B suffered a malfunction and was unable to regain full functionality. Nonetheless, STEREO-A’s return to Earth’s proximity presents an opportunity to continue its important scientific work.

Scientists hope that STEREO-A’s flyby will provide valuable data to study the nature of coronal loops, which are large arcs of solar material visible in ultraviolet light. These findings could potentially challenge existing theories about these phenomena.

While STEREO-A’s future remains uncertain, its journey and resilience serve as a testament to its achievements. The spacecraft’s return to Earth’s orbit presents an exciting opportunity for further research into the sun’s dynamics and space weather.