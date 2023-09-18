CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

New SpaceX Crew-7 Mission Begins Six-Month Science Expedition on the International Space Station

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 18, 2023
A new six-month science expedition is set to begin on the International Space Station (ISS) with the launch of four astronauts as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission. The Crew-7 astronauts, consisting of NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli as commander, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen as pilot, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa as mission specialist, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov as mission specialist, will be part of Expeditions 69 and 70 while onboard the space station.

During their time on the ISS, the Crew-7 astronauts will conduct various investigations sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory. These investigations will cover a range of disciplines, including life and physical sciences, in-space production applications, advanced materials, and technology development. The goal of these endeavors is to advance our understanding of space-based research and exploration, while also contributing to the growth of the low Earth orbit (LEO) market.

In the coming months, the space station will receive additional visiting vehicles that will carry critical cargo and research materials for the crew to work on. These missions will include investigations sponsored by the ISS National Lab, which will further enhance our knowledge in various scientific fields.

While exact details of the investigations launching on future Commercial Resupply Services missions are yet to be revealed, the Crew-7 astronauts will play a vital role in supporting these endeavors during their mission.

The SpaceX Crew-7 mission marks a significant step forward in our continuous exploration of space, pushing the boundaries of scientific inquiry and paving the way for future missions and discoveries.

