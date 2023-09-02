SpaceX Crew-6 Mission Delayed Due to Unfavorable Weather Conditions

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour, carrying four Crew-6 members, was scheduled to depart from the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, September 2, 2023. However, due to unfavorable weather conditions near the splashdown sites off the coast of Florida, NASA and SpaceX have decided to stand down for the departure opportunities.

Teams from NASA and SpaceX are closely monitoring the weather conditions around Florida’s coastline as they consider the best options for Crew-6 to return to Earth. They are currently working towards an undocking opportunity of no earlier than 7:05 a.m. EDT on Sunday, September 3, with the first potential splashdown opportunity on Monday, September 4.

The Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, is currently docked to the ISS and has been cleared for departure and re-entry. Pre-departure checkouts have been conducted, and the spacecraft is in normal operating condition. The teams are not facing any major issues, and there are no constraints to flight at this time.

The exact timing of the Crew-6 undocking depends on various factors, including spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, and weather conditions. Additional undock and splashdown opportunities are available early next week if the weather conditions remain unfavorable over the weekend.

NASA will provide more information about the live coverage of the return activities for the Crew-6 mission, which includes NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Sources: NASA, SpaceX, International Space Station, EDT, Roscosmos