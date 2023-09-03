Crew-6 Astronauts Return From International Space Station

Astronauts from the Crew-6 mission, a joint initiative between NASA and SpaceX, have successfully concluded their six-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Despite facing challenges such as Hurricane Idalia, the four astronauts boarded their Crew Dragon capsule and departed the ISS. They are expected to splashdown off the coast of Florida at 12:17 a.m ET.

Hurricane Idalia, which impacted parts of Florida, had been closely monitored by NASA to ensure the safety of the returning astronauts. The crew members include NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, Sultan Alneyadi from the United Arab Emirates, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. They spent their time on board overseeing more than 200 science and tech projects and conducting three spacewalks.

During their stay on the ISS, the Crew-6 astronauts also hosted the Axiom Mission 2 crew, which included an American businessman and two astronauts from Saudi Arabia. This mission was part of NASA’s plan to increase commercial activity and offer space travel opportunities to tourists and paying customers.

The returning astronauts paid tribute to their colleague, Frank Rubio, who spent nearly 350 days on the space station. Rubio will soon break the record for the longest time a US astronaut has spent in microgravity, surpassing the current record of 355 days set by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei in 2022.

The successful return of the Crew-6 mission marks another milestone in space exploration and highlights the continued collaboration between NASA and SpaceX. Despite the challenges faced during their stay, the astronauts expressed their satisfaction with the mission and their excitement for future space endeavors.

