The Deep Space Network Faces Capacity Challenges as Demand Increases

NASA’s Deep Space Network (DSN), the international network of giant radio antennas that supports interplanetary spacecraft missions, is currently operating at its maximum capacity according to a recent report by NASA’s Office of Inspector General. The report revealed that demand on the network’s radio antennas has exceeded supply by up to 40% at times, resulting in ongoing space missions receiving fewer tracking hours than requested.

The anticipated growth in demand for DSN support is expected to further strain the network, reaching up to 50% excess demand for hours by the 2030s. NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions to the Moon will play a significant role in this increased demand. Suzanne Dodd, director of the interplanetary network directorate at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, stated that when Artemis comes online, it will impact all other science missions.

The current strain on the network is evident in the usage statistics of the recent Artemis 1 mission. The Orion spacecraft used up 903 hours of DSN time, while the mission’s secondary payloads took up an additional 871 hours. The report questioned the decision to include secondary payloads on the mission, considering the oversubscription of DSN capacity.

To address the increasing demand on the network, the report recommends that NASA build new antennas and upgrade its existing infrastructure. Efforts to upgrade DSN have fallen behind schedule and exceeded the budget. As alternatives, NASA is exploring partnerships with foreign entities and exploring commercial communication systems.

As NASA focuses on extended human exploration of the Moon, the report suggests that prioritizing critical phases, such as launches, may require reallocating DSN capacity to priority missions while others receive limited or no data during those periods.

In conclusion, the Deep Space Network is facing capacity challenges as demand for its services increases. NASA is evaluating options to meet the growing demand and ensure effective communication with its interplanetary spacecraft in the future.

