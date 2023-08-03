What to Look for in the Skies in August

Saturn will be the highlight in the night sky this month as Venus and Mars are not visible. Reaching opposition, Saturn will be directly opposite the sun as seen from Earth. It will be visible just after sunset until dawn. On August 3, Saturn will be next to the moon, making it easier to locate.

The Perseid meteor shower is another spectacular event to watch out for this month. These meteors are dust particles originating from comet Swift-Tuttle. As Earth passes through the debris trail of the comet, the particles burn up in the atmosphere, producing the annual Perseids shower. The peak night for this meteor shower is on August 12/13, but good visibility can be expected a few days before and after. The best time to view the shower is between midnight and dawn, with the highest activity expected in the hour before dawn.

August is also a month of full moons. This year, there will be two full moons, with one occurring at the beginning and one at the end of the month. A second full moon in a single calendar month is known as a “blue moon.” The full moon on August 30 will also be a supermoon. A supermoon happens when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. Although the difference in size and brightness is not easily noticeable, supermoons occur three to four times a year.

The combination of a blue moon and a supermoon results in a “super blue moon,” a phenomenon that happens approximately once every 10 years. However, the time between occurrences can vary. This special event will take place at the end of this month, on August 30.

So, make sure to take a moment to appreciate these celestial events in August. Enjoy the view of Saturn, witness the Perseid meteor shower, and marvel at the super blue moon.