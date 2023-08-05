Voyager 2 Communication Restored with NASA’s “Shout” Maneuver

The Voyager mission team at NASA has successfully reestablished communication with Voyager 2 after losing contact with the spacecraft. Voyager 2 has been operating for nearly 46 years. On August 4 at 12:29 a.m. EDT, the spacecraft began returning science and telemetry data, indicating that it is operating normally and on its expected trajectory.

The loss of contact occurred when commands sent to Voyager 2 on July 21 caused the spacecraft’s antenna to point 2 degrees away from Earth. This small shift prevented Voyager 2 from receiving commands or sending data back to Earth from its location over 12.3 billion miles away in interstellar space.

Recently, the mission team detected the “heartbeat” of Voyager 2, or the spacecraft’s “carrier signal,” using the Deep Space Network. This international array of massive radio antennas allows NASA to communicate with missions across the cosmos. The team then sent an interstellar “shout,” which is an amplified radio signal, to Voyager 2 using the station in Canberra. The command instructed the spacecraft to reorient its antenna to face Earth.

Despite the massive distance between Earth and Voyager 2, the team had low expectations for the command’s success because the antenna wasn’t initially positioned to receive a radio signal. However, after 37 hours, they discovered that the shout had worked.

If the Earth-based signals had not reached Voyager 2, the spacecraft was already programmed to reorient itself periodically to keep its antenna pointing towards Earth. The next scheduled reset was for October 15, but the team did not want to wait that long.

The Voyager probes, launched in 1977, have encountered various issues as they age. To conserve power and extend their missions, the team has gradually turned off instruments. Both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have experienced unexpected problems and communication dropouts. Voyager 1, situated nearly 15 billion miles from Earth, continues to operate and communicate with the Deep Space Network.

Both probes are in interstellar space and are the only spacecraft to venture beyond the heliosphere, the sun’s magnetic field and particle bubble that extends well beyond the orbit of Pluto. They continue to collect valuable data as they explore uncharted territory.