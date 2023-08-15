NASA’s Starling CubeSats Prepare for Autonomous Swarm Navigation Testing

NASA’s Starling mission is set to test new technologies for autonomous swarm navigation using four CubeSats in low-Earth orbit. The CubeSats, named Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde, are currently progressing through the final stage of commissioning.

Three of the CubeSats, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde, are functioning as expected during the commissioning process. However, Blinky encountered communication and propulsion issues. The team addressed these issues by updating the satellite’s orbital position estimates and aligning its antennas with the ground station receivers. Operational two-way communications have now been established with all four spacecraft.

Further analysis of Blinky’s onboard attitude control system revealed a disturbance that required counteraction. This disturbance was likely caused by a propulsion system leak, which has since been resolved. Engineers are currently investigating the root cause of the issue and assessing its potential impact on the mission.

Once the commissioning process is complete, the Starling CubeSats will undergo a maneuver called a “drift arrest maneuver” to adjust their orbital positions. This will prepare them for testing swarm activities, where the CubeSats will autonomously coordinate their movements for space research and exploration.

The names Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde are a nod to the ghosts in the classic arcade game “Pac-Man.” In the game, these characters are the enemies that chase Pac-Man as he navigates through the maze. Each ghost has its own unique behavior, influencing how it pursues Pac-Man.

NASA’s Starling mission represents an innovative step towards developing self-coordinating robotic swarms for space exploration. These CubeSats will help researchers gain valuable insights into swarm navigation and its applications in future space missions.