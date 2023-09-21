NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio Sets Record for Longest Single Spaceflight

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is making history as he prepares to return to Earth after spending 371 days in space, setting the record for the longest single spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut. Rubio arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on September 21, 2022, and during his time on the orbiting lab, he and his fellow crew members conducted numerous scientific investigations and technology demonstrations.

One of the highlights of Rubio’s mission was his work in the Orbiting Biology Lab, where he activated hardware for the Biological Research In Canisters-26 (BRIC-26) investigation. This study aimed to understand how weightlessness affects genetic expression in bacteria, specifically Bacillus subtilis. The results could provide valuable insights into bacterial adaptation in space and on Earth.

Rubio also played a crucial role in the eXposed Root On-Orbit Test System (XROOTS) project, which explored techniques for growing crops in space. Using hydroponic and aeroponic methods, Rubio helped complete the life cycle of tomato plants without the use of soil. This research could contribute to the development of sustainable agriculture on future long-duration space missions.

Another important aspect of Rubio’s mission involved the advancement of in-space manufacturing of human organs for transplants. He replaced components inside the BioFabrication Facility (BFF), a research device designed to print organ-like tissues in microgravity. By printing and culturing meniscus tissue, Rubio contributed to the understanding of producing fully-functioning human organs in space.

Additionally, Rubio worked on the station’s treadmill, which is essential for the physical health of crew members during their missions. However, for longer exploration missions, astronauts may need to rely on alternative exercise options due to the bulkiness and weight of the treadmill. Rubio participated in the Exploration Exercise Treadmill Requirements (Zero T2) investigation, examining the effect of not exercising on a treadmill on crew health.

During his time on the ISS, Rubio also assisted in installing the NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer (NRCSD), allowing for the deployment of small satellites called CubeSats into Earth’s orbit. These satellites are used by private, governmental, and academic organizations for various research objectives.

In addition to science and technology-related tasks, Rubio had the opportunity to participate in cargo activities and interact with modules like the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM), which tests technology for future space habitats.

As Rubio prepares to return to Earth, his year-long scientific journey aboard the International Space Station adds valuable knowledge to NASA’s ongoing efforts to explore and expand our understanding of space.

Definitions:

– NASA: National Aeronautics and Space Administration, an independent agency of the United States Federal Government responsible for the civilian space program and scientific research in aeronautics and aerospace fields.

– International Space Station (ISS): A large spacecraft in orbit around the Earth, serving as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration.

– Organ-like tissues: Tissues engineered to mimic the structure and function of organs.

– Hydroponics: A method of growing plants without soil, using a nutrient-rich water solution.

– Aeroponics: A method of growing plants in an air-based environment, where the roots are suspended in mist or fog containing nutrients.

– CubeSats: Small satellites used for various research objectives, typically deployed in low Earth orbit.

– BEAM: Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, an expandable capsule that tests technology for future space habitats.

Sources:

– NASA: www.nasa.gov