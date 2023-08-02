NASA’s Psyche Asteroid Spacecraft Nearing Launch Preparations

NASA’s Psyche asteroid spacecraft is approaching the completion of its assembly, test, and launch operations phase. The mission, which aims to study a metal-rich body in the asteroid belt, was initially scheduled to launch in October 2022 but experienced a delay due to flight software issues. However, after a comprehensive test campaign, the software has now been successfully installed onto Psyche’s systems.

The spacecraft is currently working to complete its critical path checklist for launch. Teams of engineers and technicians are working tirelessly to remove cables and plugs used during testing, as well as install flight-ready exterior panels and thermal wrapping. Following this, the solar arrays will undergo installation and deployment testing, followed by propellant loading and integration with the launch vehicle.

The launch is set to take place on October 5 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The journey to reach the asteroid, also named Psyche, is estimated to span a distance of 2.5 billion miles (4 billion km) and will take approximately 6 years to complete. Upon arrival, the spacecraft will enter orbit around the asteroid for a 26-month-long science mission.

Psyche, with a width of approximately 173 miles (279 km), is believed to be a shattered core of a planetesimal, a small gravitationally coalesced body that can potentially serve as a building block for a new planet. Throughout the mission, the spacecraft will gather imaging data and other measurements from the asteroid, providing scientists with a better understanding of its history and its metallic composition. This data may also help answer questions about Earth’s own planetary core.