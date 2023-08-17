The Psyche Mission: Exploring the Mysteries of the Earth’s Core in Outer Space

French novelist Jules Verne’s famous tale, “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” captivated readers in the 19th century. However, scientists have long acknowledged that such a journey is purely science fiction. The extreme temperatures and crushing pressures at the Earth’s core make it impossible for humans to venture deep into the planet.

Nevertheless, there are some things about the Earth’s interior that scientists do know. Geophysicists have discovered that the core consists of a solid sphere of iron and nickel, comprising 20% of the Earth’s radius. Surrounding this core is a shell of molten iron and nickel, spanning an additional 15% of the Earth’s radius. This knowledge has been obtained indirectly through the study of Earth’s magnetic field and the analysis of earthquake waves that bounce off different layers beneath the Earth’s surface.

However, indirect methods of discovery have their limitations. To learn more about the Earth’s deep interior, planetary scientists believe that outer space is the best place to explore. NASA’s Psyche mission, scheduled for launch on October 5, 2023, aims to study a metal asteroid that shares similarities with the Earth’s core.

Asteroids are remnants of the violent period during the formation of our solar system. While most asteroids are rocky or icy, approximately 20% are composed of metal, similar to the Earth’s core. The metallic asteroids could possibly be chunks of planetary cores that were ripped apart by ancient cosmic collisions. By studying these fragments, scientists hope to gain direct insight into the nature of a planetary core.

Psyche, the largest-known metallic asteroid, was discovered in 1852. It has a squashed spherical shape resembling a pincushion and orbits between Mars and Jupiter in the main asteroid belt. The Psyche spacecraft, which will investigate this intriguing asteroid, will not land on its surface but instead will orbit it at varying distances to gather information about its geology, topography, gravity, and magnetic field. The probe will also compare the asteroid’s composition with what we know about the Earth’s core.

The spacecraft, about the size and mass of a large SUV, will be launched into space by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. It will utilize ion propulsion, powered by ionized xenon gas, for its journey of nearly six years, covering a distance of 2.5 billion miles. Throughout the mission, the Psyche team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Arizona State University will maintain regular contact with the spacecraft through NASA’s Deep Space Network.

Even if the mission reveals that Psyche is not an ancient planetary core, it will contribute significantly to our understanding of the solar system and the planet formation process. Exploring worlds like Psyche through robotic missions enables us to unravel the mysteries hidden deep within planets, including our own. While a journey to the center of the Earth remains impossible for humans, these robotic avatars offer a new way to uncover the secrets of our planet’s core.