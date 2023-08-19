Journey to the Center of the Earth: Exploring Psyche, the Metallic Asteroid

Scientists have long acknowledged that Jules Verne’s fictional journey to the center of the Earth is not possible due to extreme temperatures and crushing pressure. However, through indirect discoveries, geophysicists have learned some key facts about the Earth’s interior. The core is a solid sphere of iron and nickel, surrounded by a molten shell of the same materials. These discoveries were made by studying Earth’s magnetic field and the behavior of earthquake waves.

To learn more about the Earth’s deep interior, planetary scientists believe that outer space is the best place to explore. NASA has a robotic mission scheduled for liftoff on October 5, 2023, called Psyche. This mission aims to study a metallic world with the same name. Asteroids, like Psyche, are remnants from the early solar system, and approximately 20% of them are made of metal, similar to the Earth’s core. By studying these metallic asteroids, scientists hope to gain direct knowledge about planetary cores.

Psyche, the largest-known metallic asteroid, was discovered in 1852. It has a width similar to Massachusetts and orbits between Mars and Jupiter in the asteroid belt. The upcoming mission to Psyche does not involve landing on the asteroid but rather orbiting it at different distances from the surface. Upon arrival in August 2029, the probe will spend 26 months mapping the asteroid’s geology, topography, gravity, and searching for evidence of a magnetic field. Scientists also want to compare Psyche’s composition to what is known about Earth’s core.

The main questions to answer are whether Psyche is genuinely an exposed planetary core, the structure of the asteroid, and if the outer layers were violently stripped away. By studying Psyche, scientists hope to gain insights into the mysteries of Earth’s core.

The spacecraft Psyche, which will carry out the mission, is about the size and mass of a large SUV. Powered by solar panels, it will rely on ion propulsion for its journey.

This ambitious mission to Psyche represents a significant opportunity to expand our understanding of the Earth’s interior and planetary cores.