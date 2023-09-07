CityLife

NASA’s Pareidolia Picture: When Our Brains Create Illusions

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 7, 2023
NASA’s Pareidolia Picture: When Our Brains Create Illusions

NASA has shared a captivating new image that showcases a peculiar phenomenon called pareidolia. The picture, which was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, reveals shapes in space that resemble familiar objects such as animals or human faces.

Pareidolia, derived from the Greek words para (“wrong”) and eidōlon (“image” or “form”), refers to the tendency of the human brain to perceive meaningful patterns or objects from random or vague stimuli. Essentially, our brains attempt to make sense of what our eyes see by creating something that isn’t actually there.

In this specific image, viewers might perceive the appearance of a horse or dragon floating through the cosmos. However, it’s important to note that these shapes are merely illusions created by the human brain, as opposed to physical objects present in space.

This phenomenon is not limited to space images; it occurs in everyday life as well. For example, seeing shapes in clouds or finding familiar patterns in inanimate objects are common manifestations of pareidolia.

Pareidolia is a fascinating quirk of human perception that provides insight into how our brains interpret and process visual information. While it can lead to captivating and whimsical interpretations of the world around us, it is crucial to remain aware that these perceptions are products of our own minds and not objective reality.

Sources:
– NASA: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
– Pareidolia: an article by Scientific American.

