NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Gets Closer to the Sun with the Help of Venus

Since 2021, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has been making incredible strides in gathering unprecedented data about our sun. In its most recent achievement, the spacecraft completed its closest approach to the sun yet, coming within 5.3 million miles (8.3 million kilometers) of the solar surface in June.

One key factor in Parker’s ability to reach these milestones is its interaction with Venus. On August 21, Parker is scheduled to make its sixth and closest flyby of Venus. By utilizing the planet’s gravity, the probe will be able to tighten its orbit around the sun. This maneuver has been employed by Parker multiple times during its mission, which began in August 2018. If all goes according to plan, Parker will reach its closest point to the sun, approximately 4.5 million miles (7.2 million km) away, on September 27.

But the journey doesn’t end there. NASA has another Venus flyby planned that will bring Parker even closer to the sun, within just 3.9 million miles (6.2 million km). To put this distance into perspective, Earth is about 93 million miles (149 million km) away from the sun.

In recent maneuvers, Parker adjusted its trajectory by firing its small thrusters for 4.5 seconds. This resulted in a 77-mile (124-kilometer) shift and an increase in speed by 1.4 seconds while heading towards Venus. Although these adjustments may seem small, they are crucial in achieving the desired gravity assist at Venus, which will significantly alter Parker’s speed and distance to the sun.

Parker is living up to its reputation as the probe that will “touch the sun.” In 2021, it successfully flew through the sun’s upper atmosphere, known as the corona, officially accomplishing the feat of “touching the sun.” Scientists are eagerly analyzing Parker’s data to gain insights into various aspects of the sun, such as understanding why the corona is hotter than its surface and unraveling the mysteries of the solar wind.

The sun continues to surprise scientists with its phenomena, such as recently emitting the highest-energy radiation ever recorded. Parker’s ongoing mission will contribute to our understanding of this enigmatic star and potentially uncover new questions to explore.