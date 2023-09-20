NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Collects Valuable Data on Coronal Mass Ejection

The Parker Solar Probe, NASA’s groundbreaking mission to “touch the Sun,” recently sailed through a coronal mass ejection (CME), a powerful solar outburst of charged particles. The encounter occurred on September 5, 2022, although the findings and research surrounding it are now detailed in a new paper in The Astrophysical Journal.

The event marked a significant departure from the typical study of CMEs, as they are usually observed from Earth. However, the Parker Solar Probe was able to observe this particular CME up close, as it was positioned only 5.7 million miles from the Sun’s surface. This proximity allowed scientists to gather invaluable data and insights into the interaction between CMEs and interplanetary dust.

CMEs are massive eruptions from the Sun’s outer atmosphere that can have severe effects on space weather, including disruptions to satellites, communication systems, navigation technologies, and power grids on Earth. Understanding how CMEs interact with interplanetary dust is crucial for predicting their impact on our planet.

The encounter last September was the first time Parker observed a CME, and the results have been remarkable. The probe observed the CME clearing a path through interplanetary dust, displacing it for about 6 million miles from the Sun. However, the dust was replenished almost immediately by interplanetary dust particles floating through the solar system.

This discovery confirmed a theory that interactions between CMEs and dust occur, offering scientists a deeper understanding of the dynamics within the Sun’s corona. The observations made by the Parker Solar Probe’s Wide Field Imagery for Solar Probe (WISPR) camera were instrumental in this breakthrough.

While more studies and observations are needed to fully comprehend the effects of interplanetary dust on CMEs, this landmark discovery opens new avenues to explore the complexities of our Sun and its impact on space weather.

Sources: Scientific American, NASA