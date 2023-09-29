NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Sets New Record, Provides Insights Into Solar Atmosphere

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe continues to make groundbreaking discoveries as it dives deeper into the Sun’s atmosphere, shedding light on its enigmatic behavior and its impact on space weather. The probe recently achieved its 17th close approach, coming within a mere distance of 4.51 million miles (7.26 million kilometers) from the Sun, marking a new record for the closest human-made object to the Sun.

Since its launch in August 2018, the Parker Solar Probe has been on a record-breaking spree. It surpassed the previous record set by the Helios 2 spacecraft in 1976, making it the closest man-made object to the Sun in history. The probe has also become the first spacecraft to successfully travel through the Sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art heat shield, the Parker Solar Probe’s mission is to study the Sun’s corona and gather crucial data about its structure, the origins of solar wind, and the mysteries that surround it. Understanding the inner workings of the Sun is essential for predicting and mitigating the potential threats posed by space weather to communication networks, satellites, and power grids on Earth.

During one of its recent orbits, the Parker Solar Probe flew through an intense coronal mass ejection (CME), validating a theory that CMEs interact with interplanetary dust. This discovery has significant implications for space weather forecasting.

Despite its close proximity to the Sun, the probe remains in good health. It is scheduled to transmit status data to the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and provide valuable science data on the solar wind. This data will contribute to a better understanding of the Sun’s complex dynamics.

The Parker Solar Probe’s achievements are of great importance to the field of space exploration. By unraveling the mysteries of the Sun, scientists can unlock vital information that will help safeguard our technological infrastructure and enhance our understanding of the universe.

Sources:

– NASA press release

– Gizmodo