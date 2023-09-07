CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

“MOXIE” Successfully Generates Oxygen on Mars

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
“MOXIE” Successfully Generates Oxygen on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover has completed its final run of generating oxygen using the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE). The device has proven to be a successful technology for extracting oxygen from the Martian atmosphere, with potential applications for future astronauts on Mars.

MOXIE has generated a total of 122 grams of oxygen since Perseverance landed on Mars in 2021. The device exceeded expectations, producing 12 grams of oxygen per hour at 98% purity or better. On its 16th run, MOXIE produced 9.8 grams of oxygen. The successful operations of MOXIE have provided valuable insights into the feasibility of extracting oxygen on Mars.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy stated, “MOXIE’s impressive performance shows that it is feasible to extract oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere – oxygen that could help supply breathable air or rocket propellant to future astronauts.” The ability to produce oxygen on Mars is crucial for supporting long-term lunar presence, establishing a lunar economy, and eventually enabling human exploration of Mars.

MOXIE operates by using an electrochemical process, separating oxygen atoms from carbon dioxide molecules in Mars’ thin atmosphere. The produced oxygen is analyzed for purity and quantity. This technology has applications beyond producing breathable air, as it could potentially serve as a source of rocket propellant. Instead of carrying large quantities of oxygen from Earth, future astronauts could rely on in-situ resource utilization to obtain the necessary resources from Mars.

MOXIE has served as a flagship technology demonstration, influencing the growing field of space resources and inspiring other future technologies. The next step for NASA would be to develop a full-scale system that includes an oxygen generator similar to MOXIE, as well as a method of storing and liquefying the oxygen.

Overall, MOXIE’s success points to a promising future for generating oxygen on Mars, paving the way for sustainable human exploration and resource utilization on the Red Planet.

Sources:
– NASA Perseverance Rover Mission
– NASA Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Rover Enters Sleep Mode on Lunar Surface

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

What’s included in your trial period and how to manage your subscription

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

The Search for Interstellar Objects: Exploring the Universe Beyond Our Solar System

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

How to Generate Creative Starfield Names Using Chat GPT and Two Other Tools

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Suzuki to Launch GSX-8R: A Fully Faired Sports Bike

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Future of Cybersecurity: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Indian Managed Security Services Market in 2020

Sep 7, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

OpenAI to Hold Its First Developer Conference in November

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments