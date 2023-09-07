“MOXIE” Successfully Generates Oxygen on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover has completed its final run of generating oxygen using the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE). The device has proven to be a successful technology for extracting oxygen from the Martian atmosphere, with potential applications for future astronauts on Mars.

MOXIE has generated a total of 122 grams of oxygen since Perseverance landed on Mars in 2021. The device exceeded expectations, producing 12 grams of oxygen per hour at 98% purity or better. On its 16th run, MOXIE produced 9.8 grams of oxygen. The successful operations of MOXIE have provided valuable insights into the feasibility of extracting oxygen on Mars.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy stated, “MOXIE’s impressive performance shows that it is feasible to extract oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere – oxygen that could help supply breathable air or rocket propellant to future astronauts.” The ability to produce oxygen on Mars is crucial for supporting long-term lunar presence, establishing a lunar economy, and eventually enabling human exploration of Mars.

MOXIE operates by using an electrochemical process, separating oxygen atoms from carbon dioxide molecules in Mars’ thin atmosphere. The produced oxygen is analyzed for purity and quantity. This technology has applications beyond producing breathable air, as it could potentially serve as a source of rocket propellant. Instead of carrying large quantities of oxygen from Earth, future astronauts could rely on in-situ resource utilization to obtain the necessary resources from Mars.

MOXIE has served as a flagship technology demonstration, influencing the growing field of space resources and inspiring other future technologies. The next step for NASA would be to develop a full-scale system that includes an oxygen generator similar to MOXIE, as well as a method of storing and liquefying the oxygen.

Overall, MOXIE’s success points to a promising future for generating oxygen on Mars, paving the way for sustainable human exploration and resource utilization on the Red Planet.

Sources:

– NASA Perseverance Rover Mission

– NASA Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE)