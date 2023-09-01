NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Set to Deliver First-Ever Asteroid Sample to Earth

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is on its way to deliver its first-ever asteroid sample to Earth. The spacecraft, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer, was launched in 2016 and spent two years studying the surface of the rhombus-shaped asteroid Bennu to find the perfect spot to collect regolith.

In 2020, OSIRIS-REx successfully descended to the asteroid and managed to scoop up more material than expected. The samples were carefully stowed away in a sample return capsule, and the spacecraft began its journey back to Earth. After seven years, the spacecraft is now ready to deliver its scientific payload.

On September 24, OSIRIS-REx will eject its sample return capsule as it passes above Earth. The capsule will reenter the atmosphere at a speed of 27,650 miles per hour and deploy a parachute to slow down before touching down in the desert in Utah.

To ensure a successful landing, NASA recently performed a final dress rehearsal by dropping a dummy sample capsule from an aircraft. The test confirmed that the capsule can land accurately within the designated drop zone.

Once the capsule lands on Earth, it will be retrieved and transported to a clean room on a military range. From there, it will be disassembled and shipped to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The sample will undergo documentation, storage, and distribution to scientists around the world.

This historic sample from asteroid Bennu has the potential to provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system, as well as the origins of life on Earth. By studying the properties and chemical makeup of asteroids, astronomers aim to uncover secrets about the planets and the development of life.

Following the delivery of the sample, OSIRIS-REx is set to embark on a new mission called OSIRIS-APEX. This mission will involve observing another potentially hazardous object called Apophis, which is expected to make a close approach to Earth in 2029. Unlike the previous mission, OSIRIS-APEX will not collect a sample but will instead spend 18 months studying Apophis up close.

Apophis gained notoriety in 2004 when there were concerns about a potential impact with Earth in 2029. Further observations have since ruled out any risk of impact, but Apophis will still come remarkably close to our planet, being within one-tenth the distance between the Earth and the Moon. The mission extension to study Apophis up close is an exciting opportunity to gather important data about this renowned asteroid and further our understanding of these celestial bodies.

Definitions:

– OSIRIS-REx: Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer

– Regolith: Loose material, such as dust and small rocks, that covers the solid bedrock on planetary surfaces