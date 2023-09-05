NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Successfully Returns from Bennu with Sample for Study

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is set to return to Earth on September 24th after a years-long mission to Bennu, an asteroid with a 1 in 2700 chance of colliding cataclysmically with our planet. The main objective of the mission was to investigate whether life on Earth originated from outer space. The successful landing on the asteroid was made possible in part by the 3D images created by Queen guitarist Brian May. These images helped mission leaders identify safe landing spots.

OSIRIS-REx is returning with a 2-ounce sample (60 grams) of Bennu’s surface, which may contain extraterrestrial precursors to life on Earth. May, who also has a PhD in astrophysics, emphasized the importance of studying asteroids, as they could be responsible for the existence of life on our planet. The asteroid Bennu, named after an ancient Egyptian god of creation, is shaped like a diamond or spinning top.

Bennu is categorized as a rubble-pile asteroid, consisting of rock chunks and boulders held together by weak gravity. The surface of Bennu is spattered with carbon-rich organic material and veins of carbonate rock, indicating that it may have once been home to hot water and the building blocks of life. OSIRIS-REx reached Bennu’s orbit in December 2018 after slingshotting around Earth.

The landing on Bennu was a challenge, as the initial thermal surveys suggested a fine-grained surface like a beach. However, the asteroid turned out to be craggy and strewn with sharp boulders, rendering the original landing strategy ineffective. The team ultimately found a safe landing site named Nightingale after meticulous mapping and analysis of Bennu’s surface using 3D images created by May.

To stick the landing and collect the sample, the spacecraft fired a blast of nitrogen gas, which created disturbances in the surface material. Despite some challenges, OSIRIS-REx collected more material than expected, temporarily causing difficulty in closing the sample chamber.

The return of OSIRIS-REx to Earth with the Bennu sample marks a significant milestone in our understanding of asteroids and their potential role in the origin of life on Earth.

