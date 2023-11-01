NASA’s OSIRIS-APEX Spacecraft Set to Explore Apophis Asteroid in 2029

NASA’s groundbreaking spacecraft, OSIRIS-REx, known for collecting samples from the asteroid Bennu and bringing them back to Earth, has had its mission extended. The next target on its trajectory is the Apophis asteroid, which is expected to make a close flyby of Earth in 2029. Apophis, a 340-meter-wide space rock, gained attention from astronomers when it was first discovered in 2004 due to the potential threat of an impact with Earth.

Fortunately, further calculations have alleviated these concerns, pushing the estimated impact date back to beyond the next century. Nevertheless, Apophis remains of great interest to scientists due to its close approach to Earth in the coming years. In 2029, it will come within 20,000 miles of our home planet, closer than some artificial satellites and ten times closer than the Moon. Such close encounters with asteroids of this size reportedly occur only once every 7,500 years.

The spacecraft, now renamed OSIRIS-APEX, will reach Apophis on April 13, 2029, and will begin capturing images of the approach eleven days prior. This close encounter presents a unique opportunity for scientists to study the effects of Earth’s gravitational forces on the asteroid, specifically tidal forces that could disrupt its surface and reveal its underlying composition.

Apophis is classified as an S-type asteroid, mainly composed of silicate materials, nickel, and iron. In contrast, Bennu, the initial target of OSIRIS-REx, is a C-type asteroid dominated by carbon-based compounds. By studying both types of space rocks, scientists aim to deepen their understanding of how planets formed in the early Solar System.

“The close approach is a great natural experiment,” says Dani DellaGiustina, principal investigator for the OSIRIS-APEX mission. She believes that this encounter could potentially unveil landslides or particle ejections, similar to a comet’s tail. By analyzing these phenomena, scientists hope to gather valuable insights into the processes that shaped our planetary system.

As OSIRIS-APEX embarks on its new mission, NASA researchers continue to analyze the samples collected from Bennu. However, they have encountered challenges in accessing the asteroid material stored in the spacecraft’s capsule. Two fasteners on the TAGSAM head, which is responsible for acquiring samples, have proven difficult to remove. The team at NASA is actively developing new approaches to extract the remaining material while ensuring its preservation and preventing any contamination.

