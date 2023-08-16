NASA’s New Horizons Spacecraft to Observe Uranus and Neptune

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, known for its mission to Pluto in 2015, is now embarking on an observing campaign of the ice giant planets Uranus and Neptune. Despite being far beyond both planets, New Horizons will be using its Multispectral Visible Imaging Camera (MVIC) to capture images of Uranus and Neptune from a vantage point more than 5 billion miles from Earth. This unique perspective will provide a different view of these planets compared to what is seen from Earth.

To ensure comprehensive coverage of Uranus and Neptune, New Horizons will be joined by the Hubble Space Telescope and amateur astronomers worldwide who are being encouraged to contribute observations throughout September. Uranus and Neptune are the least understood planets in our solar system due to their great distance and lack of detailed observations. The objective of New Horizons’ observing program is to gain insights into the absorption and emission of heat energy in the atmospheres of these planets, as well as how thermal energy is transported from their cores to their outer atmospheres.

Uranus, in particular, is intriguing because it appears to have very little heat flowing from its interior into space. Possible explanations include a significant impact that tilted the planet onto its side billions of years ago, or a layer within its atmosphere that blocks heat from escaping. By combining data from New Horizons and telescopes on Earth, scientists hope to uncover the mysteries surrounding the atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune.

Amateur astronomers equipped with telescopes as small as 16 inches can participate in this observing campaign. These telescopes can capture images and track activity in the atmospheres of both Uranus and Neptune, including the formation of swirling storms that appear as bright spots. The upcoming observations from New Horizons, the Hubble Space Telescope, and amateur astronomers aim to provide the most comprehensive survey of Uranus and Neptune to date.

The timing of this campaign is ideal as Neptune will be at opposition on September 19, and Uranus will follow suit two months later on November 13. Both planets will be visible in the night sky, with Uranus shining brighter and located in the constellation of Aries, while Neptune resides in the constellation of Aquarius.

Amateur astronomers are encouraged to share their images and observations on social media using the hashtag #NHIceGiants, as the New Horizons team will gather and select the best contributions for inclusion in the study. By joining in this endeavor, astronomers of all levels can contribute to the understanding of Uranus and Neptune.