Science

NASA’s Mobile Launcher Begins Journey to Launch Pad 39B

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 17, 2023
NASA’s 380-foot-tall mobile launcher (ML1) has started its journey from the park site near the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to launch pad 39B. This comes after more than six months of repairs and upgrades. The tower, which will support the first three Artemis moon missions, is returning to the pad for the first time since the Artemis 1 mission in November 2022.

Since the inaugural launch, the mobile launcher has undergone various upgrades. These include work on certifying the crew access arm and preparing the emergency egress system. The emergency egress system is designed to help astronauts and support crew quickly evacuate in the event of an emergency.

The ML1 will be slowly rolled to the pad atop the crawler transporter vehicle and parked outside the gate by the end of Wednesday. On Thursday, it will make its way up the ramp and become stationary for further testing. Kennedy Space Center’s Exploration Ground Systems team will conduct tests, including launch day demonstrations for the crew, closeout crew, and pad rescue teams.

Once sufficient checkouts are completed, the ML1 will be rolled away from the pad and taken back to the VAB to prepare for vehicle stacking. Vehicle stacking is scheduled to begin in February. NASA aims to launch the crewed Artemis 2 mission in November 2024.

The mobile launcher plays a crucial role in NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and eventually establish a sustainable presence there. It provides the infrastructure necessary to transport and launch the Space Launch System rocket, Orion spacecraft, and other payloads for deep space exploration.

The successful movement of the mobile launcher is a significant milestone in preparing for future Artemis missions and represents progress towards NASA’s ambitious goals for human space exploration.

