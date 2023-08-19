NASA’s Psyche Mission: Exploring the Metal Core of an Asteroid

NASA is embarking on a mission to study the metal core hidden deep within the Earth by sending a spacecraft to an asteroid called 16 Psyche, located approximately 280 million miles away. Earth’s core plays a vital role in the planet’s habitability, generating a magnetic field that protects the atmosphere and enables life as we know it to exist.

Directly observing Earth’s core is impossible due to its location 1,800 miles below the surface. The farthest scientists have drilled down is just 7.5 miles. By studying 16 Psyche, NASA hopes to gain insights into Earth’s core formation, potentially shedding light on the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

16 Psyche is believed to be a giant metal asteroid, possibly the partial core of a planetesimal, with an estimated value of $10,000 quadrillion worth of nickel. However, NASA’s mission is focused on studying the asteroid rather than mining it.

The Psyche spacecraft, scheduled to launch on October 5, will take a 2.5-billion-mile path to reach 16 Psyche by 2026. During its 26-month orbit around the asteroid, Psyche will use its instruments to image the asteroid and measure its gravity, magnetic field, and electromagnetic radiation. These measurements will help determine whether 16 Psyche is indeed a planetary core.

In addition to studying the asteroid, the Psyche mission will also provide NASA with the opportunity to test new communication and propulsion systems. NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) system, which uses invisible lasers to transmit data, will be tested during the mission. Psyche will also be the first spacecraft to use a solar electric propulsion system featuring Hall thrusters.

The Psyche mission is an important step in understanding the Earth’s core and advancing space exploration technologies. NASA researchers are currently in the final stages of mission preparation, ensuring that everything is in place for the spacecraft’s launch and subsequent study of 16 Psyche.