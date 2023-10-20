The Future of NASA’s Mars Sample Return Mission in Doubt, According to Scathing Review

NASA’s plans for the Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission, set to be launched in 2028, have been called into question by the agency’s Independent Review Board. The report highlights technical problems, an escalating budget, and an unrealistic launch timetable as major issues facing the mission.

The MSR mission is a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency and is considered a crucial step in the exploration of Mars. It involves NASA’s Perseverance Rover, which has already collected Martian samples and deposited them on the planet’s surface. These samples would then be retrieved and brought back to Earth by the MSR mission.

Originally estimated at $4 billion, the cost of the MSR mission has now risen to an estimated $5.3 billion. The review board report identifies problems in the mission’s promotion, organization, scheduling, and financing. According to the report, the mission was established with unrealistic budget and schedule expectations, making the 2028 launch date impossible.

Moving the launch to the next feasible window in 2030 would increase the mission’s cost to $8-11 billion, putting significant pressure on NASA’s budget for planetary science. Another option suggested by the board is to use two landers instead of one to return the samples, but this would further extend the timeline and increase costs.

The report recommends that NASA examine the management and organizational structure of the mission to improve accountability. It also emphasizes the need for NASA to better engage and communicate the importance of the MSR mission to the public.

In response to the review board’s findings, NASA has appointed a review team led by Sandra Connelly, the agency’s deputy administrator for science, to address the issues raised. The team aims to publish a report in March next year. In the meantime, NASA has delayed confirming the official mission cost and schedule.

This is not the first time the MSR mission has faced criticism. In July, the US Senate Appropriations Committee expressed concerns about technical challenges and rising costs, directing NASA to provide options to revise or scale back the mission if it cannot stay within the budget.

The MSR mission also faces competition from China, which is planning its own Mars sample return mission set to launch around 2030.

Sources:

– NASA Independent Review Board Report

– US Senate Appropriations Committee