CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Is There Something Strange on Mars?

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Is There Something Strange on Mars?

NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured an intriguing image on Mars, featuring two boulders that bear an uncanny resemblance to a shark fin and a crab claw. The rover, which arrived on the Red Planet in February 2021, has been exploring the Jezero Crater in search of signs of past life on Mars. However, these oddly shaped boulders were an unexpected surprise during its mission.

Perseverance is currently traversing through an ancient river delta that was once a massive lake, estimated to be about 16,000 feet deep. The photograph, taken on August 18, 2023, showcases a phenomenon known as pareidolia. Pareidolia occurs when the brain interprets random patterns as meaningful images. A classic example is perceiving the face of Jesus Christ in a piece of burnt toast.

This is not the first time Mars has been the subject of pareidolia. One of the most famous cases is the “Face on Mars,” an image captured by NASA’s Viking 1 spacecraft in July 1976, which seemed to depict a face with distinct features. Although NASA explained that the illusion was a result of shadows, the image sparked widespread discussion.

NASA shared the photograph of the shark fin and crab claw-like boulders on social media, inviting viewers to share their interpretations. The replies revealed a variety of imaginative sightings, including a coffee bean, a Stegosaurus, a pair of lips, and a turtle head.

Despite Mars having been covered in water billions of years ago, there is currently no evidence to suggest that the planet ever harbored any form of life. These photographs, although intriguing, do not alter our understanding of Mars’ desolate nature.

Sources:
– NASA Perseverance Rover (@NASAPersevere) – Twitter
– NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Aeolus: From Wind-Profiling Satellite to Space Debris

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

India’s Moon Rover Detects Possible Moonquake

Sep 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA’s Lack of Transparency on Costs of Space Launch System Rocket Program

Sep 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Zoom Meets with Regulators to Raise Concerns about Microsoft’s Anti-Competitive Behavior

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Aeolus: From Wind-Profiling Satellite to Space Debris

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Ed Boon Reveals Jean-Claude Van Damme Skin for Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 1

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Impact of LED Retrofitting on Global Business Strategies

Sep 8, 2023 0 Comments