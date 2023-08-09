NASA’s Mars Helicopter Ingenuity Soars Again After Glitch

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter recently faced communication issues with Earth and a technical glitch that disrupted its flight. However, despite these challenges, Ingenuity has successfully taken flight above the Martian terrain once again.

The team at NASA is currently investigating the cause of the previous flight failure while Ingenuity continues to provide valuable data. The helicopter recently completed a 25-second hop, marking its 54th flight above the planet’s surface.

Flight 53, which took place on July 22, was the first flight following a 63-day communication hiatus. The plan was for Ingenuity to fly for 136 seconds, reaching an altitude of 16 feet (5 meters) before descending to 8 feet (2.5 meters) to capture images and collect data for the Perseverance rover. It would then climb to an altitude of 33 feet (10 meters) to identify suitable landing spots before touching down on Mars.

Unfortunately, the 53rd flight did not go as planned. Ingenuity flew for only 74 seconds before an emergency landing program called “LAND_NOW” was triggered, causing the helicopter to automatically land. This contingency program is designed to land the helicopter as soon as possible in the event of off-nominal scenarios.

The Ingenuity team believes that the emergency landing was triggered by a synchronization issue between the rotorcraft’s navigation camera and the inertial measurement unit, which measures its acceleration and rotational rates.

Despite this setback, the successful subsequent flight gives the team confidence that the issue can be resolved. They plan to update the flight software to mitigate the impact of dropped images. During its latest flight, Ingenuity also captured an image of its companion, the Perseverance rover.

The team sees Flight 53 as a valuable case study that will aid in future missions. They are committed to understanding what went wrong and are confident that Ingenuity is ready to continue its exploration of Mars.

