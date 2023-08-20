NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer Mission Prepares to Map Water on the Moon

NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer mission, developed by Lockheed Martin, is nearing its launch date. The satellite, measuring just 11.5 feet wide and weighing around 440 pounds, is set to launch in 2024 alongside the Intuitive Machines IM-2 mission. Its primary objective is to search for water on the moon’s surface and create a map of its abundance and distribution.

The satellite recently received its second instrument, the Lunar Thermal Mapper (LTM), built by the University of Oxford. The LTM will use infrared light to map the surface temperature of the moon, as well as variations in its mineral composition. These measurements will enable the identification of lunar locations where water may be present.

“The data from the mission will help us understand how water is transported across the surface and potentially captured in cold traps near the lunar poles, allowing follow-up from future human robotic exploration,” said Neil Bowles, a physicist from the University of Oxford.

The Lunar Trailblazer also carries the High-resolution Volatiles and Minerals Moon Mapper (HVM3), developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. This instrument uses sunlight wavelengths to detect any chemical signatures of water on the lunar surface.

This mission is part of a larger effort to explore and understand the presence of water ice on the moon. Other missions, such as LunaH-Map and ShadowCam, have already been launched to search for water ice, with the goal of supporting future crewed missions.

Notably, Russia’s Luna-25 mission and India’s Chandrayaan-3 are also scheduled to land on the moon this month to prospect for lunar water. These combined efforts aim to deepen our understanding of Earth’s natural satellite and the potential resources it may offer for future exploration.