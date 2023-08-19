Lunar Trailblazer Spacecraft Nears Completion with Final Science Instrument

NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer spacecraft is close to completion with the integration of its final cutting-edge science instrument. The Lunar Thermal Mapper (LTM), developed by the University of Oxford and provided by the UK Space Agency, will work in conjunction with the High-resolution Volatiles and Minerals Moon Mapper (HVM3) to comprehensively study the Moon’s water content.

Led by Caltech in Pasadena, California, Lunar Trailblazer is a small satellite with a mass of about 440 pounds and measures only 11.5 feet wide with its solar panels fully deployed. The LTM instrument will gather temperature data to reveal the thermal properties of the lunar surface and the composition of rocks and soils. The HVM3 imaging spectrometer, built by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will detect and map the form, abundance, and locations of water in the same regions as the LTM instrument.

The Lunar Trailblazer mission will provide valuable information about the Moon’s water, providing maps to guide future robotic and human explorers. Lunar water could potentially be used for drinking water, fuel, and breathable oxygen. The spacecraft is set to launch before the Artemis program’s human landings.

Upon reaching lunar orbit, Lunar Trailblazer will use the HVM3 to detect the different forms of water through spectral fingerprints. The LTM will simultaneously scan the mapped regions to characterize the temperature of the surface. By measuring the same locations at different times of day, the spacecraft will determine changes in the water content on the Moon.

It is believed that water molecules may be locked inside lunar rock and regolith, and some may settle as frost in cold shadows. The Lunar Trailblazer mission aims to better understand the nature of water on the Moon and support future exploration efforts.