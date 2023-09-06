Chandrayaan-3 Lander Spotted on Moon’s Surface

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander has been successfully spotted on the Moon’s surface, just a few days after its historic landing near the lunar south pole. Images taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) on August 27 revealed the Vikram lander surrounded by a bright halo of rocket plume. The slightly brighter circle of dust around the lander is a result of the rocket plume interacting with the fine-grained regolith on the lunar surface.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which landed on August 23, made India the fourth country to achieve a successful landing on the Moon, following in the footsteps of the Soviet Union, the United States, and China. It also marked the first-ever landing on the Moon’s south pole.

Since touching down, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been actively exploring the lunar terrain. The mission’s rover has discovered traces of sulfur and other chemical elements on the surface, while also measuring the temperature profile of this previously unexplored region.

Currently, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has entered sleep mode as the Moon has entered its night phase. The lander’s solar panels, which convert sunlight into electricity, are unable to function in the darkness. However, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to wake up the lander and rover on September 22, with the start of a new lunar day.

This achievement by India’s space agency is a significant milestone in lunar exploration and highlights the country’s growing capabilities in space exploration. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is expected to provide valuable insights into the Moon’s south pole region, furthering our understanding of Earth’s closest celestial neighbor.

Sources:

– NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Arizona State University

– Gizmodo