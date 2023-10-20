NASA’s Lucy Probe Prepares for Encounter with Asteroid Dinkinesh

NASA’s Lucy probe is gearing up for its upcoming flyby of the asteroid Dinkinesh on November 1st. Dinkinesh is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and will be the first stop on Lucy’s mission to visit nine other space rocks, known as Trojan asteroids. The spacecraft’s innovative Terminal Tracking System will be tested during this encounter, as it needs to accurately point its instruments at asteroids during flybys.

During its approach to Dinkinesh, Lucy will be traveling at an incredible speed of 10,000 mph, making it a challenging task to maintain a proper alignment with the asteroid. However, this encounter serves as a “dress rehearsal” for Lucy’s future encounters with the Trojan asteroids, as the geometry of the flyby is similar to what is expected during those encounters.

Dinkinesh itself is a small asteroid, measuring only 0.5 miles wide. It will be the smallest main belt asteroid ever imaged up close by a spacecraft. Despite its size, the Lucy team believes that Dinkinesh will provide valuable data for the mission.

Once the flyby is complete, Lucy will depart from the main asteroid belt and return to Earth for a gravity assist in December 2024, which will propel it towards the Trojan asteroids. Lucy will then have another flyby of a main belt asteroid in 2025 before finally reaching the Jupiter Trojan asteroids in 2027.

The encounter with Dinkinesh marks an important milestone for the Lucy mission, as it puts the spacecraft’s instruments and navigational systems to the test. This mission aims to unlock the secrets of the early solar system and shed light on the formation and evolution of our own planet. With each flyby, Lucy will gather valuable data that will help scientists piece together the history of our cosmic neighborhood.

