NASA’s LRO Finds New Crater Likely from Luna 25 Impact

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft has captured images of a new crater on the moon’s surface, believed to be the impact site of Russia’s Luna 25 mission. The Luna 25 spacecraft experienced an anomaly during its descent and impacted the moon on August 19. The impact point was estimated and published by Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, on August 21. The LRO Camera team and the LRO Mission Operations team were able to design and send commands to the LRO spacecraft on August 22 to capture images of the site.

The LRO conducted a sequence of images between August 24 and August 25, comparing images taken before and after the impact time. This comparison revealed a small new crater, indicating that it formed sometime after June 2022, which was the date of the LRO’s most recent “before” image of the area. Since the new crater is close to the estimated impact point of Luna 25, the LRO team concludes that it is likely the result of that mission.

The new crater is approximately 10 meters in diameter and is located at 57.865 degrees south latitude and 61.360 degrees east longitude, with an elevation of about minus 360 meters. It is situated on the steep inner rim of Pontécoulant G crater, about 400 kilometers away from Luna 25’s intended landing point.

This discovery by NASA’s LRO provides valuable insights into the impact of Luna 25 and contributes to our understanding of lunar missions. The images captured by the LRO spacecraft will aid in further analysis of the mission and its impact on the moon’s surface.

