Psyche Mission Prepares for Launch

Technicians at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida are getting ready to launch the Psyche spacecraft, which is scheduled to launch on October 5th. The spacecraft’s solar arrays have been tested and installed, and the wings have been re-stowed until the spacecraft departs Earth.

The mission of the Psyche spacecraft is to study a metal-rich asteroid located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that studying this asteroid will provide insights into planetary cores and Earth’s own formation.

The spacecraft is equipped with the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) package, which will enable high-speed communication with Earth during the mission.

The solar arrays on the spacecraft are the largest ever deployed at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). While they will produce more than 20 kilowatts of power near Earth, they are primarily designed to work in the low light of deep space, where they will generate just over 2 kilowatts of power.

The spacecraft will be powered by superefficient solar electric propulsion engines, which use electromagnetic fields to accelerate charged atoms, or ions, of xenon gas. These ions create the thrust that propels the spacecraft through space.

In mid-August, the spacecraft will be loaded with xenon, which will fuel the propulsion system. The launch of the Psyche spacecraft is targeted for no earlier than 10:38 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A.

Once the spacecraft reaches its destination in the asteroid belt, it will orbit the Psyche asteroid for 26 months, capturing images and collecting data.

This mission is an exciting opportunity to learn more about our solar system and the formation of planets.