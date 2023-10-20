NASA’s James Webb Telescope Discovers High-Speed Jet Stream on Jupiter

A groundbreaking revelation has emerged from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, uncovering a fascinating characteristic of Jupiter’s atmosphere. Scientists have identified a massive high-speed jet stream in Jupiter’s lower stratosphere, offering valuable insights into the intricate dynamics of the planet’s atmospheric conditions.

This extraordinary finding was announced by NASA on October 19th, featuring a swift jet stream with a velocity of 515 km per hour. Located approximately 40 km above Jupiter’s equator, this newly discovered phenomenon spans an impressive width of 4,800 kilometers, positioned well above the primary cloud layers.

Lead researcher Ricardo Hueso from the University of the Basque Country, Spain expressed his team’s surprise at this unexpected discovery. Previously indistinct features observed in Jupiter’s atmosphere have now become clear and trackable, thanks to the remarkable capabilities of NASA’s James Webb Telescope. Consequently, scientists can now observe the movement of these characteristics along with Jupiter’s rapid rotation.

The high-speed jet stream, found in Jupiter’s lower stratosphere, exhibits speeds comparable to twice the sustained winds of a Category 5 hurricane on Earth. This revelation provides a mesmerizing perspective on the planet’s atmospheric dynamics.

The research team compared wind observations from Webb’s upper layers with those from the Hubble Space Telescope’s lower layers, enabling them to analyze wind shears and variations in speed at different altitudes. Future observations are expected to elucidate whether the jet stream’s speed and altitude undergo changes over time.

The discovery was made by analyzing data collected in July 2022 using Webb’s NIRCam. Imke de Pater from the University of California, Berkeley, and Thierry Fouchet from the Observatory of Paris orchestrated an Early Release Science program, capturing images of Jupiter every 10 hours. This unique phenomenon arose from a combination of four different filters, each sensitive to alterations in different altitudes of Jupiter’s atmosphere.

Previous missions such as NASA’s Juno and Cassini, as well as the Hubble Space Telescope, have also documented Jupiter’s ever-changing weather patterns.

