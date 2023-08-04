Voyager 2 Restores Communication with Earth after Temporary Loss

NASA’s Voyager 2 mission, launched in 1977, has successfully reestablished communication with Earth. The spacecraft, currently 12.4 billion miles away, lost contact after a slight misalignment of its antenna on July 28. However, a “heartbeat” signal detected on August 1 indicated that the probe was still functioning.

In a recent mission update, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory announced that the Deep Space Network facility in Canberra, Australia was able to send a command to reorient Voyager 2 back towards Earth. After a nerve-wracking 37-hour wait, it was confirmed that the command was successful. The spacecraft has since resumed sending science and telemetry data, showing that it is operating normally and remains on its expected path.

Voyager 2’s primary mission was to explore the outer planets of our solar system, and it achieved this by conducting flybys of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. In December 2018, it officially entered interstellar space. Its twin craft, Voyager 1, is also still operational and is currently located approximately 15 billion miles from Earth.

Both Voyager spacecraft are now operating on limited power from their nuclear radioisotope generators. Engineers have taken measures to conserve power, such as turning off heaters and disabling surge protectors. These adjustments have extended the lifespan of the spacecraft and allowed for the collection of space data until at least 2026.

The Voyager missions have provided invaluable insights into the outer reaches of our solar system and beyond. By overcoming the recent communication setback, Voyager 2 continues to contribute to our understanding of the universe and is a testament to the remarkable achievements of NASA’s long-running mission.