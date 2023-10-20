NASA Successfully Tests 3D Printed Aluminum Rocket Engine Nozzle for Deep Space Flights

NASA engineers at the Marshall Space Flight Center have collaborated with Elementum 3D to develop and test a 3D printed rocket engine nozzle made of aluminum. The nozzle, made of a novel aluminum variant known as A6061-RAM2, is lighter than traditional nozzles and can carry more payloads, making it ideal for deep space flights. Aluminum is a lower density metal, allowing for high-strength, lightweight components. However, its low tolerance to extreme heat and tendency to crack during welding have made it unsuitable for additive manufacturing of rocket engine parts.

Under the Reactive Additive Manufacturing for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (RAMFIRE) project, NASA focused on advancing lightweight, additively-manufactured aluminum rocket nozzles with small internal channels to keep them cool. The RAMFIRE nozzle is built as a single piece, requiring fewer bonds and significantly reducing manufacturing time compared to conventional methods that require thousands of individually joined parts.

The nozzle was developed using laser powder directed energy deposition (LP-DED) technology. NASA and Elementum 3D partnered with RPM Innovations (RPMI) to build the nozzles using their LP-DED process. The RAMFIRE nozzle successfully completed multiple hot-fire tests using various fuel configurations, demonstrating its ability to operate in demanding deep-space environments.

The novel aluminum alloy and additive manufacturing process developed under the RAMFIRE project could play a crucial role in NASA’s moon to Mars objectives by enabling the manufacturing of lightweight rocket components capable of withstanding high structural loads. NASA is working to share the data and process with commercial stakeholders and academia, allowing for potential applications in the aerospace industry.

(Source: NASA)