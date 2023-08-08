NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Completes 54th Flight after Previous Interruption

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter successfully completed its 54th flight on August 3, marking its first flight since it was cut short on July 22. The 25-second up-and-down hop was conducted to collect data that could help the Ingenuity team understand why the previous flight ended early.

The original plan for Flight 53 was a 136-second scouting mission to capture images of Mars’ surface for the Perseverance Mars rover science team. The flight involved flying north for 666 feet at an altitude of 16 feet and a speed of 5.6 mph. It would then descend vertically to 8 feet to obtain imagery of a rocky outcrop, climb to 33 feet to initiate its hazard divert system, and finally descend vertically to touch down.

However, during Flight 53, the helicopter encountered an off-nominal scenario, triggering a flight-contingency program that led to an immediate landing. The total flight time was 74 seconds.

The Ingenuity team believes that the early landing was caused by a synchronization issue between the navigation camera’s image frames and the rotorcraft’s inertial measurement unit data. This is not the first time that image frames were dropped during a flight, as a similar incident occurred on May 22, 2021. The team had previously updated the flight software to mitigate this issue, but on Flight 53, the quantity of dropped navigation images exceeded the software patch’s limit.

Despite the interruption, the Ingenuity team sees Flight 53 as a valuable case study for future aircraft operating on other worlds. They are working to better understand the issue and are confident in the helicopter’s capabilities moving forward.

Ingenuity, originally created as a technology demonstration, has proven the possibility of flight on Mars. After successful initial flights, it entered an operations demonstration phase to showcase the benefits of aerial scouting for future exploration.

The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter project is managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and supported by NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. Additional assistance was provided by NASA’s Ames Research Center, NASA’s Langley Research Center, AeroVironment Inc., Qualcomm, SolAero, and Lockheed Space.