Perseverance Checks Out Ingenuity

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter completed its 54th flight on August 3, following a previous flight interruption. The 25-second flight provided data to help the team understand why the 53rd flight ended prematurely. The objective of the 53rd flight was to collect imagery of the Martian surface for the Perseverance Mars rover science team.

During the planned flight, the helicopter was supposed to fly north for 666 feet at an altitude of 16 feet and a speed of 5.6 mph. It would then descend vertically to 8 feet to capture images of a rocky outcrop before ascending to 33 feet and descending for landing. However, the helicopter was only able to fly north for 466 feet before initiating an automatic landing, resulting in a shortened flight of 74 seconds.

The Ingenuity team believes that the early landing was triggered by a discrepancy between image frames from the helicopter’s navigation camera and data from its inertial measurement unit. The team had experienced a similar issue during a previous flight in May 2021, but a software patch had resolved the problem for subsequent flights. However, the amount of dropped navigation images during the 53rd flight exceeded the software patch’s limit.

Despite the interruption, the team remains confident in Ingenuity’s capabilities and sees the 53rd flight as a valuable learning opportunity for future missions. Ingenuity initially served as a technology demonstration and has since completed multiple successful flights on Mars, showcasing the potential for aerial exploration on other planets.

The Ingenuity team will continue to analyze the data from the 54th flight and make any necessary adjustments to ensure the helicopter’s future flights are successful.