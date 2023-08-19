NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Continues to Soar in Martian Skies

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter has achieved yet another milestone with its 55th flight on August 12. Weighing just 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms), the helicopter covered a significant distance on the Red Planet.

During its latest flight, the Mars helicopter flew a distance of 866 feet (264 m) for 143 seconds, reaching a height of 32.8 feet (10 m). These numbers, shared by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, which manages the mission, demonstrate the continued success of the mission.

Ingenuity has already set records in previous flights, reaching a maximum altitude of 59 feet (18 m) and covering a remarkable 2,310 feet (704 m) horizontally on one of its sorties. In total, the helicopter has covered a distance of 41,024 feet (12,503 m) and remained airborne for nearly 98 minutes across its 55 flights.

Ingenuity landed on Mars’ Jezero Crater alongside NASA’s Perseverance rover in February 2021. Its primary objective was to demonstrate the feasibility of aerial exploration despite the thin Martian atmosphere. In April and early May 2021, Ingenuity successfully completed five flights, leading NASA to extend its mission.

As part of its extended mission, Ingenuity now serves as a scout for Perseverance, assisting in the search for signs of life and collecting samples. The success of this small drone opens up possibilities for future aerial exploration on Mars. NASA plans to send two similar helicopters to Mars later this decade to support Perseverance’s sample collection and eventual return to Earth.

Additionally, NASA aims to develop larger and more sophisticated Mars helicopters capable of conducting independent scientific investigations while exploring the planet’s skies. These advancements in aerial technology could revolutionize our understanding of Mars and its potential for future human exploration.