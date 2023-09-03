NASA’s ILLUMA-T: Advancing Laser Communications in Space

NASA is taking a big step forward in its quest to advance laser communications in space. Soon, the space agency will deploy the ILLUMA-T payload to the International Space Station (ISS). Working in conjunction with the previously launched Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD), the ILLUMA-T system aims to significantly enhance data transmission rates using infrared light. This technology has the potential to revolutionize space communications and improve the efficiency of future space missions.

The ISS has been a vital platform for research and investigation for over 20 years. It provides a unique opportunity for scientists and astronauts to conduct experiments in various fields, including technology, biology, and agriculture. As an extension of this endeavor, NASA’s ILLUMA-T payload will be installed on the ISS in 2023 to demonstrate the power of laser communications. By utilizing invisible infrared light, laser communication systems can transmit and receive information at much higher data rates. This means that missions can send back more images and videos to Earth in a single transmission.

The benefits of laser communications go beyond data rates. Laser systems are lighter and require less power, making them ideal for spacecraft design. ILLUMA-T, roughly the size of a standard refrigerator, will be mounted on an external module of the ISS to conduct its demonstration with LCRD.

Currently, the LCRD is already showcasing the advantages of laser relay systems in geosynchronous orbit. By beaming data between two ground stations and conducting experiments, NASA is further refining its laser capabilities. Once ILLUMA-T is installed on the ISS, it will send high-resolution data to LCRD at a rate of 1.2 gigabits-per-second. This data will then be transmitted from LCRD to ground stations in Hawaii and California, exemplifying the potential of laser communications in low Earth orbit missions.

The launch of ILLUMA-T is scheduled to take place as a payload on SpaceX’s 29th Commercial Resupply Services mission for NASA. After its launch, the payload will be installed on the ISS’s Japanese Experiment Module-Exposed Facility (JEM-EF), also known as “Kibo.” The ILLUMA-T team will then conduct preliminary testing and checkouts before achieving the critical milestone of “first light,” where the payload transmits its first beam of laser light through its optical telescope to LCRD.

ILLUMA-T is not the first mission to test laser communications in space, but it brings NASA closer to operationalizing this technology. By supplementing radio frequency systems currently used in space communications, laser communications offer greater flexibility, faster data transmission rates, and more efficient power consumption. NASA’s ILLUMA-T is a significant step towards realizing the potential of laser communications in future space missions.

