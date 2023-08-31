NASA’s Exoplanet-Hunting Satellite Spots Distant Gas Giant with Longest Orbital Period

NASA’s TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) has discovered a new gas giant exoplanet called TOI-4600c, which has one of the longest known orbital periods. The planet is similar in size to Saturn, orbits around 815 light-years away from Earth, and completes one orbit around its star every 482.82 days or 16 months. What makes TOI-4600c even more unique is that it is one of the coldest exoplanets spotted by TESS, with an average temperature of -110 degrees Fahrenheit (-78 degrees Celsius).

TESS has detected around 2,000 exoplanets so far, but TOI-4600c stands out due to its long orbital period and extremely cold conditions. Ismael Mireles, the lead author of the study, expressed excitement over the discovery, stating that it does not resemble our solar system and raises questions about how different types of planetary systems form and migrate.

Long-period exoplanets are challenging to detect and confirm. TOI-4600c is one of the few confirmed exoplanets with an orbital period longer than 482.82 days. Kepler 412b, located around 1,000 light-years away from Earth, takes two years to orbit its star, making it another example of a long-period exoplanet. The most extreme case found so far is an exoplanet that takes 80,000 Earth-years to complete a single orbit.

In the same TOI-4600 system, TESS also discovered another exoplanet called TOI-4600b, which is a “warm” Jupiter larger than Neptune, but smaller than Saturn. This second planet orbits its star every 82.69 days and has an average temperature of around 170 degrees Fahrenheit (76.6 degrees Celsius), making it significantly warmer than TOI-4600c.

TESS typically detects exoplanets with orbital periods of less than 40 days due to the observation method it uses. However, the authors of the study utilized multiple observations to gather enough data to identify planets with longer orbital periods. The TOI-4600 system contains an orange dwarf star, smaller and cooler than our sun, which is believed to be stable and capable of supporting life-friendly environments.

The findings were published in the journal The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Sources: NASA, The Astrophysical Journal Letters