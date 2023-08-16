NASA’s Europa Clipper Gets Essential High-Gain Antenna for Mission to Jupiter’s Moon

NASA’s Europa Clipper, a spacecraft designed to explore the icy moon of Jupiter for signs of life, received a crucial piece of hardware on August 14th: a massive dish-shaped high-gain antenna. Stretching 10 feet across the spacecraft’s body, the high-gain antenna is the largest and most prominent of a suite of antennas on Europa Clipper. Its purpose is to investigate the subsurface ocean of Jupiter’s moon, Europa, which may harbor a habitable environment.

Once the spacecraft reaches Jupiter, the high-gain antenna’s radio beam will be directed towards Earth. This antenna is designed to focus power and transmit high-powered signals back to NASA’s Deep Space Network, enabling the spacecraft to send a large amount of science data at a high rate of transmission.

The installation of the precision-engineered dish was carried out in stages over several hours at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Prior to the installation, the antenna had successfully completed stand-alone testing, ensuring that the telecom signal paths were functional.

The high-gain antenna is a critical component of the Europa Clipper mission as it allows the spacecraft to send back science data from Europa. The spacecraft will employ nine science instruments to study the moon, including high-resolution imaging, thermal imaging, and ice-penetrating radar to determine the depth of the subsurface ocean and the thickness of the ice crust.

The high-gain antenna will transmit the majority of the data back to Earth during each 33 to 52-minute communication window. It is capable of providing a stronger signal and transmitting more data than previous missions to Jupiter.

The installation of the high-gain antenna marks an important milestone in the preparation of the Europa Clipper spacecraft for its upcoming critical tests and eventual launch in October 2024 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The mission aims to provide valuable insights into the potential habitability of Europa and its subsurface ocean.