Curiosity Rover Celebrates 11th Anniversary on Mars by Studying Impact Craters

NASA’s Curiosity rover will celebrate its 11th year on Mars by studying the surface of the Red Planet. Recently, the rover explored a location called “Jau,” which is filled with numerous impact craters. This is a rare opportunity for scientists to study multiple Martian craters in one location. The largest crater is estimated to be as long as a basketball court.

Jau is a stop on Curiosity’s journey to the foothills of Mount Sharp, a 3-mile-tall mountain that was once covered with lakes, rivers, and streams billions of years ago. Each layer of the mountain represents a different era in Mars’ ancient climate, providing valuable insights into how the landscape changed over time.

The path up the mountain has been challenging for Curiosity. It has faced a steep 23-degree incline, slippery sand, and large rocks. This combination of obstacles made it difficult for the rover to navigate the terrain. However, Curiosity’s team of engineers and scientists managed to overcome these challenges and successfully reach the summit.

One of the key players in Curiosity’s mission is Amy Hale, a rover driver at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Hale and her colleagues write hundreds of lines of code to command the rover’s mobility system and robotic arm. They collaborate with scientists to determine the rover’s direction, capture images, and collect samples using its instruments.

During the climb to Jau, Curiosity encountered unexpected faults, such as slipping wheels and raised rocks. However, the team planned the course in a way that would prevent any damage to the rover. They also made several detours to avoid hazardous terrain.

The detour to Jau proved to be successful, allowing Curiosity to continue its exploration of the area. The rover’s scientists have been studying the impact crater cluster in order to understand how the soft rocks of the salt-enriched terrain influenced the formation and evolution of the craters.

Despite the challenges faced during its mission, Curiosity continues to make remarkable discoveries on Mars. It will soon move on to a new area higher up on Mount Sharp to further explore the Red Planet’s mysteries.