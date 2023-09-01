Laser Retroreflector Array to Start Operation on Chandrayaan-3 Lander Vikram

The Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) on the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram will begin its work once the other instruments and Pragyan rover go to sleep at the end of the lunar day. Built by NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre, the LRA uses reflected laser light from orbiting spacecraft to determine the exact location of the lander on the lunar surface. It consists of eight circular retroreflectors that reflect light back to the source and can be tracked by an orbiting laser altimeter or lidar. The LRA is designed to be a fiducial marker and can provide precise measurements of the distance between the lander and Earth. It weighs 20 grams and does not require any power.

The LRA will not be used for ranging until after the Chandrayaan-3 mission is complete to avoid interference with the optical equipment on the lander. Once multiple LRAs are placed on the lunar surface, they can serve as fiducial markers and create a geodetic network, aiding in the planning of future missions. The only orbiter currently capable of laser ranging is NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), using its laser altimeter, LOLA. The longevity of LRAs allows for their use in future missions, and the more LRAs present, the stronger the geodetic network becomes.

Sources:

– NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre

– NASA Space Science Data Coordinated Archive