NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment Successfully Completes Space Environment Tests

NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) has passed critical space environment tests in preparation for its launch to the International Space Station in November 2023. AWE aims to study atmospheric gravity waves in Earth’s atmosphere to enhance our understanding of the relationship between terrestrial weather and space.

AWE is a highly sensitive scientific instrument designed to withstand the harsh conditions of space. The instrument was developed by Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL) for NASA. To ensure AWE’s survival during launch and its proper function in space, SDL conducted extensive ground testing.

The environmental tests included electromagnetic interference/electromagnetic compatibility (EMI/EMC) testing to prevent AWE from emitting signals that could interfere with other critical equipment on the space station. AWE was also exposed to high-level noise sources to assess its resilience against interference from the station. Further tests validated AWE’s ruggedness, reliability, resistance to electrostatic discharge, and ability to withstand temperature and vibration fluctuations.

The instrument was calibrated in a vacuum chamber to simulate the conditions in orbit. AWE’s successful completion of these tests signifies its readiness for deployment on the International Space Station.

By studying atmospheric gravity waves, AWE aims to contribute to the development of more accurate forecasts regarding the impact of these waves and space weather on communication systems. This knowledge will assist mission planners and satellite operators in devising contingency plans to mitigate the effects of atmospheric waves on various applications such as banking, navigation, and telephony.

Overall, AWE’s completion of space environment tests marks an important milestone in its journey to the International Space Station. Once operational, it has the potential to expand our understanding of the complex interactions between Earth’s weather and space phenomena.

Source: NASA