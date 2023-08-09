NASA Astronauts Get Their First Look at Orion Spacecraft for Artemis II Mission

The three American astronauts and one Canadian astronaut who will fly on NASA’s Artemis II circumlunar mission recently had the opportunity to visit the Orion spacecraft that will carry them around the Moon and back to Earth. The Artemis II crew had a chance to peer through the hatch of the Orion crew capsule, which is now undergoing final tests before being connected to its power and propulsion module at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

During their visit, the astronauts expressed their awe and excitement at seeing the spacecraft up close. One of the astronauts, Christina Koch, described how the experience made her feel more bonded with her crewmates and the entire team working on the mission.

This visit was just the first of many for the crew as they continue preparing for their mission. In the coming months, they will participate in multiple testing and checkout sessions inside the Orion crew module. Next year, they will undergo a full-up end-to-end test of the spacecraft’s software, cockpit displays, and life support system.

The Orion crew module for the Artemis II mission is nearly complete, with its 16.5-foot-diameter size being significantly wider than the Apollo command module used during the last lunar missions in the 1970s. The spacecraft’s heat shield, which will protect it during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, is already attached.

One of the final tests for the Orion crew module will be a direct field acoustic test, where the spacecraft will be exposed to simulated acoustic energy from a rocket launch. This test will ensure that the spacecraft can withstand the intense sound generated by the engines and boosters of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket.

However, there have been some delays in the assembly and testing of the crew module, which may impact the launch date for Artemis II. NASA is working to address these delays and hopes to complete the connection of the Orion modules by mid-September. Jim Free, the NASA division leader for Artemis hardware development, acknowledged that a delay into 2025 is likely. The crew module element is currently the critical path in the mission’s preparations.

Despite these challenges, the Artemis I mission, which took place last year, was considered a success by NASA. Lessons learned from that mission are being incorporated into the Artemis II mission, and any minor issues identified are being addressed.

As NASA continues its work on the Artemis program, the Artemis II mission remains an important milestone in the agency’s goal to return humans to the Moon and eventually establish a sustainable presence there.