Artemis II Astronauts Visit Orion Spacecraft Ahead of Mission

The three American and one Canadian astronauts selected for NASA’s Artemis II mission recently had the opportunity to visit the Orion spacecraft, which will transport them around the Moon and back to Earth. The crew had the chance to look through the hatch of the Orion crew capsule, which is now in the final stages of testing before being connected to its power and propulsion module at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Christina Koch, a mission specialist for Artemis II, expressed her excitement, stating that being close to the spacecraft gave her a sense of bonding with the crew and the team. This visit is just one of many that the astronauts will make to the Kennedy Space Center as they prepare for their historic mission—the first crewed flight to the vicinity of the Moon in over 50 years.

The astronauts will conduct multiple tests and checkouts inside the Orion crew module in the coming months. They will also undergo a full-end-to-end test of the spacecraft’s software, cockpit displays, and life support system. Reid Wiseman, the commander of Artemis II, commented on the progress of the spacecraft, stating that it was remarkable to see the actual hardware coming together.

Currently, the 16.5-foot-diameter Orion crew module, wider than the Apollo command module, is situated in the Neil Armstrong Operations & Checkout Building. The spacecraft is covered with black silica tiles on the upper part and has a main heat shield on the bottom. The speakers surrounding the capsule will soon emit sounds mimicking the acoustic energy from a rocket launch to test the spacecraft’s ability to withstand the intense noise.

The connection of the Orion crew module to the service module is now expected to take place in mid-September, several months later than initially estimated. According to Jim Free, the NASA division lead for Artemis hardware development, the delay in the launch date into 2025 is due to the preparations for the crew module element of the mission. Despite the delay, NASA has identified no major issues from the previous Artemis I mission, which tested the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft.