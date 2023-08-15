NASA Prepares Electric-Propulsion Orbiter for Mission to 16 Psyche Asteroid

Preparations are underway for the launch of a NASA orbiter that will use electric propulsion technology to reach the 16 Psyche asteroid. The spacecraft, named after its target, will lift off on October 5th from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The orbiter will use ion propulsion technology, which involves generating electromagnetic fields for charged xenon gas using solar electrical power. This technology will provide a very low thrust to accelerate the spacecraft towards its destination.

The mission, with a budget of $985 million, aims to gather topographic and chemical composition data of 16 Psyche. Scientists are interested in the asteroid because it is believed to be made almost entirely of iron and may have a magnetic field. By studying 16 Psyche, researchers hope to gain further insight into the formation of planets like Earth.

The spacecraft will go into orbit around 16 Psyche at a distance of 435 miles above the surface. It will spend two months mapping the asteroid’s surface and looking for evidence of a magnetic field. The orbiter will then gradually lower its orbit and perform topography observations at a distance of 180 miles from the surface. It will descend to 110 miles to conduct gravitational studies and finally settle into its final orbit at 53 miles from the surface. In this final orbit, the spacecraft will establish the asteroid’s chemical composition, collect images and gravity readings, and search for magnetic fields.

The entire mission is expected to last 21 months. The spacecraft will also carry an experiment to test advanced laser-based communications techniques. This technology will be crucial for future human exploration missions to Mars, as it will enable faster communication and data transfer.