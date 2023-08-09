NASA Open to Changing Scope of Artemis 3 Mission Due to Potential Delays

NASA has indicated that the scope of the Artemis 3 mission, which is currently planned to be the first crewed lunar landing under the Artemis program, could be subject to change if key elements experience significant delays. Jim Free, NASA associate administrator for exploration systems development, stated during a briefing at the Kennedy Space Center that while Artemis 3 still has a formal launch date of December 2025, he is monitoring potential hardware delays that could necessitate a different mission. The outcome of Artemis 2 could also impact the direction of Artemis 3.

Drawing from lessons learned during the International Space Station program, Free stressed the need for flexibility in order to maintain the viability of human spaceflight. Similar to how the assembly sequence of the ISS was adjusted based on the availability of hardware, he suggested that the scope of Artemis 3 could be modified if necessary.

Free specifically expressed concerns about the progress of SpaceX’s Starship vehicle, including its lunar lander version for Artemis 3. In a June presentation, he indicated that Artemis 3 might be delayed to 2026 due to issues with Starship. NASA recently received an updated schedule from SpaceX during a briefing at the company’s Starbase test facility. Free expressed the need for confidence in a realistic path towards the launch date, taking into account potential changes and ensuring there are sufficient margins in the schedule.

Regarding Artemis 2, the four-person crew visited the Kennedy Space Center and saw the Orion spacecraft being assembled. The launch of Artemis 2 is officially slated for late November 2024, with the assembly and testing of the Orion crew module being the critical path. Free noted that preparations for Artemis 2 are progressing well with no major issues currently.

Additionally, NASA is conducting investigations into outstanding issues from the uncrewed Artemis 1 test flight, particularly related to problems with electronics on the service module and the Orion capsule’s heat shield. Free highlighted the heat shield as the largest unresolved issue and mentioned ongoing efforts to determine its root cause.

The commander of Artemis 2, NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, expressed confidence that the right solution will be found and stressed that the team will not launch until they are certain the vehicle is ready.